SEXY HERPES – Putting the sexy back into sexual health!

A brand new comedy series set in a sexual health clinic is putting the sexy back into sexual health. SEXY HERPES is a hilarious six-part dramedy exploring the lives of sexual health workers and their dysfunctional patients, available to watch exclusively online now at www.youtube.com/sexyherpes

Funded by Screen Australia and produced by Mad Dan Productions and Beyondedge, SEXY HERPES is the brain child of co-creators Madeleine Dyer & Daniel Mulvihill and stars Genevieve Morris (Comedy Inc, No Activity), Zoe McDonald (Open Slather), Jay K. Cagatay (The Slots Comedy), Chloe NG (Neighbours), Rohan Nichol (Star Wars, Fools Gold) and Harriet Dyer (Love Child, No Activity). Dyer and Mulvihill were inspired to create the show after growing tired of seeing content that didn’t represent their friends, family and the world they lived in. “We wanted to normalise sexual and gender identity” says Mulvihill, “as well as tell stories from characters with different cultural backgrounds that weren’t cliched – all in the name of comedy.”

SEXY HERPES focuses on the daily plight of sexual health nurse Sarah (Zoe McDonald) and her eclectic band of workmates. Sarah is permanently having a bad day, her patients are hypochondriacs and horse-f*ckers; her boss Barb (Genevieve Morris) always ‘overshares’ (her TMI radar is apparently broken), her colleague Jackie (Chloe NG) is a shy, single nurse terrified of actual physical contact and then there’s gender-fluid receptionist Karl/Karen (Jay K. Cagatay) who has his/her own relationship struggles to deal with. This motley crew of misfits may still be working out how the hell life, sex and relationships really work, but at least they all have each other.

The show can be watched in full at https://www.youtube.com/ sexyherpes