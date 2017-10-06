Red Bull Tv Reveals Broadcast Schedule For Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 Performances

FIND OUT WHEN TO WATCH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, GORILLAZ, RYAN ADAMS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, AND MORE!
THREE DAYS OF LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS OCTOBER 7 AT 6am AEDT
WHO AND WHEN TO WATCH
See below for the broadcast schedule for AEDT. Times are subject to change. Visit redbull.tv/aclfest and @RedBullTV on Twitter for updates or any connected device using the Red Bull TV APP.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
|Channel 1
6:05am – Asleep at the Wheel
7:10am – Mutemath
8:15am –Crystal Castles
9:15am – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
10:15am – Royal Blood
11:20am – Ryan Adams
12:30pm – Foster the People
|Channel 2
6:05am – MISSIO
7:05am – Sandy (Alex G)
9:05am – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
10:05am – Hamilton Leithauser
11:05am –Vulfpeck
12:05pm – The Revivalists
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
|Channel 1
6:05am – MUNA
6:55am – A$AP Ferg
8:00am – Joseph
9:00am – LIVE
10:05am – Cut Copy
11:10am – Spoon
12:15pm -Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Channel 2
6:05pm – Welles
7:00am – DREAMCAR
8:00am – Benjamin Booker
9:05am – Cody Jinks
10:05am – Angel Olsen
11:05am – Tove Lo
12:05pm – The Black Angels
|Channel 3
6:05am – Xavier Omar
6:50am – Mobley
8:35am – Ought
1:05pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL
|MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
Channel 1
6:05am – Middle Kids
7:15am – Brothers Osborne
8:20am – Milky Chance
9:25am – The Growlers
10:30am – Run the Jewels
11:35am – Portugal.the Man
|
Channel 2
6:05am – Amy Shark
6:50am – Sam Dew
7:50am – Danny Brown
8:50am – DRAM
9:50am – Louis the Child
10:50am – First Aid Kit
11:50am– The Head and the Heart
12:50pm – Gorillaz
|
Channel 3
6:05am – The Wild Now
6:50am – Twin Limb
7:35am – Deap Vally
8:20am – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
9:20am – Whitney
12:05pm – Vance Joy
1:05pm – ZHU
Leave a Reply