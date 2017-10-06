Red Bull Tv Reveals Broadcast Schedule For Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 Performances

FIND OUT WHEN TO WATCH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, GORILLAZ, RYAN ADAMS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, AND MORE!

THREE DAYS OF LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS OCTOBER 7 AT 6am AEDT

WHO AND WHEN TO WATCH

See below for the broadcast schedule for AEDT. Times are subject to change. Visit redbull.tv/aclfest and @RedBullTV on Twitter for updates or any connected device using the Red Bull TV APP.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Channel 1 6:05am – Asleep at the Wheel 7:10am – Mutemath 8:15am –Crystal Castles 9:15am – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real 10:15am – Royal Blood 11:20am – Ryan Adams 12:30pm – Foster the People Channel 2 6:05am – MISSIO 7:05am – Sandy (Alex G) 9:05am – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness 10:05am – Hamilton Leithauser 11:05am –Vulfpeck 12:05pm – The Revivalists

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Channel 1 6:05am – MUNA 6:55am – A$AP Ferg 8:00am – Joseph 9:00am – LIVE 10:05am – Cut Copy 11:10am – Spoon 12:15pm -Red Hot Chili Peppers Channel 2 6:05pm – Welles 7:00am – DREAMCAR 8:00am – Benjamin Booker 9:05am – Cody Jinks 10:05am – Angel Olsen 11:05am – Tove Lo 12:05pm – The Black Angels Channel 3 6:05am – Xavier Omar 6:50am – Mobley 8:35am – Ought 1:05pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL MONDAY, OCTOBER 9 Channel 1 6:05am – Middle Kids 7:15am – Brothers Osborne 8:20am – Milky Chance 9:25am – The Growlers 10:30am – Run the Jewels 11:35am – Portugal.the Man Channel 2 6:05am – Amy Shark 6:50am – Sam Dew 7:50am – Danny Brown 8:50am – DRAM 9:50am – Louis the Child 10:50am – First Aid Kit 11:50am– The Head and the Heart 12:50pm – Gorillaz Channel 3 6:05am – The Wild Now 6:50am – Twin Limb 7:35am – Deap Vally 8:20am – Rainbow Kitten Surprise 9:20am – Whitney 12:05pm – Vance Joy 1:05pm – ZHU