Red Bull Tv Reveals Broadcast Schedule For Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 Performances

FIND OUT WHEN TO WATCH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, GORILLAZ, RYAN ADAMS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, FOSTER THE PEOPLE, AND MORE!

THREE DAYS OF LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS OCTOBER 7 AT 6am AEDT

WHO AND WHEN TO WATCH

See below for the broadcast schedule for AEDT. Times are subject to change. Visit redbull.tv/aclfest and @RedBullTV on Twitter for updates or any connected device using the Red Bull TV APP. 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Channel 1

6:05am – Asleep at the Wheel

7:10am – Mutemath

8:15am –Crystal Castles

9:15am – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

10:15am – Royal Blood

11:20am – Ryan Adams

12:30pm – Foster the People

 Channel 2

6:05am – MISSIO

7:05am – Sandy (Alex G)

9:05am – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

10:05am – Hamilton Leithauser

11:05am –Vulfpeck

12:05pm – The Revivalists

 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Channel 1

6:05am – MUNA

6:55am – A$AP Ferg

8:00am – Joseph

9:00am – LIVE

10:05am – Cut Copy

11:10am – Spoon

12:15pm -Red Hot Chili Peppers

 Channel 2

6:05pm – Welles

7:00am – DREAMCAR

8:00am – Benjamin Booker

9:05am – Cody Jinks

10:05am – Angel Olsen

11:05am – Tove Lo

12:05pm – The Black Angels

 Channel 3

6:05am – Xavier Omar

6:50am – Mobley

8:35am – Ought

1:05pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

 

Channel 1

6:05am – Middle Kids

7:15am – Brothers Osborne

8:20am – Milky Chance

9:25am – The Growlers

10:30am – Run the Jewels

11:35am – Portugal.the Man

 

 

  

 

Channel 2

6:05am – Amy Shark

6:50am – Sam Dew

7:50am – Danny Brown

8:50am – DRAM

9:50am – Louis the Child

10:50am – First Aid Kit

11:50am– The Head and the Heart

12:50pm – Gorillaz

  

 

Channel 3

6:05am – The Wild Now

6:50am – Twin Limb

7:35am – Deap Vally

8:20am – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

9:20am – Whitney

12:05pm – Vance Joy

1:05pm – ZHU

