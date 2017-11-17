John Jarratt and Tess Haubrich to Host WOLF CREEK Season 2 Premiere

Stars John Jarratt and Tess Haubrich along with a host of their co-stars and creator-director Greg McLean will attend the World Premiere of the brand new season of the highly anticipated Stan Original Series, WOLF CREEK in Sydney.

The premiere will take place on Tuesday 21st November, 2017 at the brand new Palace Central, Central Park Mall, Sydney.

John Jarratt, Tess Haubrich, Ben Oxenbould, Laura Wheelwright, Stephen Hunter, Jason Chong, Elsa Cocquerel, Christopher Kirby, Elijah Williams and Julian Pulvermacher will walk the red carpet, before joining WOLF CREEK director Greg McLean on stage to introduce the film.

A high-end psychological thriller, the new season of WOLF CREEK pits a diverse cast of characters against an inhospitable, remote landscape, whose lethal dangers are personified by the series’ infamous serial killer, Mick Taylor.