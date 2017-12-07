Shawn Wayans Announces Solo Australian Stand-Up Tour In May 2018

US STAR OF WHITE CHICKS & SCARY MOVIE ANNOUNCES SOLO AUSTRALIAN STAND-UP TOUR IN MAY 2018

Frontier Comedy are pleased to announce a solo stand-up tour for American actor, writer, producer and comedian Shawn Wayans in May 2018. Known and loved by audiences for his quick-wit, raw humour and through his starring roles in White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, Shawn was last in the country in 2013 performing a double act with brother Marlon Wayans across Australia and New Zealand.

SHAWN WAYANS AUSTRALIAN TOUR MAY 2018

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 8 December (10am local time)

Thursday 10 May

The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD

All Ages* | Show Starts: 7:30pm

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 11 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00

Saturday 12 May

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

As part of Perth Comedy Festival:

Tuesday 15 May

Regal Theatre | Perth, WA

All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

As part of Sydney Comedy Festival:

Friday 18 May

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages | Show Starts: 9:15pm

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+

*Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian