Shawn Wayans Announces Solo Australian Stand-Up Tour In May 2018

US STAR OF WHITE CHICKS & SCARY MOVIE ANNOUNCES SOLO AUSTRALIAN STAND-UP TOUR IN MAY 2018
Frontier Comedy are pleased to announce a solo stand-up tour for American actor, writer, producer and comedian Shawn Wayans in May 2018. Known and loved by audiences for his quick-wit, raw humour and through his starring roles in White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, Shawn was last in the country in 2013 performing a double act with brother Marlon Wayans across Australia and New Zealand.
SHAWN WAYANS AUSTRALIAN TOUR MAY 2018
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 8 December (10am local time)
Thursday 10 May
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
All Ages* | Show Starts: 7:30pm
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
Friday 11 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00
Saturday 12 May
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
As part of Perth Comedy Festival:
Tuesday 15 May
Regal Theatre | Perth, WA
All Ages | Show Starts: 7:30pm
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
As part of Sydney Comedy Festival:
Friday 18 May
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
All Ages | Show Starts: 9:15pm
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49
This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+
*Patrons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
