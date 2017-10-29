NO SUCH THING AS A FISH – THE 2018 TOUR

Multi-award winning number one UK podcast, NO SUCH THING AS A FISH boasts 1.5 million downloads a week and will now embark on its first ever Australian live tour in 2018.
One of the UK’s most successful podcasts, No Such Thing As A Fish, heads to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in May next year.
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, November 1.
My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 12pm, October 30. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.
THE ASTOR, PERTH
THURSDAY MAY 10
THE COMEDY THEATRE, MELBOURNE
SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, SYDNEY
QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE
THURSDAY MAY 17
For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
nosuchthingasafish.com & www.livenation.com.au
