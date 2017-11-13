JULIA MORRIS – Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour 2018

Multi-talented Australian comedian JULIA MORRIS returns to the stage in 2018 with her one woman show, Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour.
The 18-show tour from May until June will see Morris performing the show for the first time in 15 regional towns and centres around the country, as well as returning to Geelong, Parramatta, Chatswood and Brisbane after completely sold out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2017.
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 17.
My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 12pm, November 14. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.
THURSDAY MAY 3
RIVERLINKS EASTBANK, SHEPPARTON
FRIDAY MAY 4
LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE, WARRNAMBOOL
SATURDAY MAY 5
BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH
SATURDAY MAY 12
MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNDABERG
SUNDAY MAY 13
SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON
THURSDAY MAY 17
C.EX COFFS, COFFS HARBOUR
FRIDAY MAY 18
THE GLASSHOUSE, PORT MACQUARIE
SATURDAY MAY 19
CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE
SUNDAY MAY 20
ULUMBARRA THEATRE, BENDIGO
THURSDAY MAY 31
WENDOUREE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BALLARAT
SATURDAY JUNE 2
DEAKIN’S COSTA HALL, GEELONG
SUNDAY JUNE 3
RIVERSIDE THEATRE, PARRAMATTA
THURSDAY JUNE 7
THE CONCOURSE, CHATSWOOD
SATURDAY JUNE 9
EVENTS CENTRE, CALOUNDRA
FRIDAY JUNE 15
THE ARTS CENTRE, GOLD COAST
SATURDAY JUNE 16
CITY HALL, LISMORE
SUNDAY JUNE 17
THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE
FRIDAY JUNE 22
