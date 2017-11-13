JULIA MORRIS – Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour 2018

Multi-talented Australian comedian JULIA MORRIS returns to the stage in 2018 with her one woman show, Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour.

The 18-show tour from May until June will see Morris performing the show for the first time in 15 regional towns and centres around the country, as well as returning to Geelong, Parramatta, Chatswood and Brisbane after completely sold out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2017.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 17.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 12pm, November 14. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BENALLA

THURSDAY MAY 3 RIVERLINKS EASTBANK, SHEPPARTON

FRIDAY MAY 4 LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE, WARRNAMBOOL

SATURDAY MAY 5 BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH

SATURDAY MAY 12 MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNDABERG

SUNDAY MAY 13 SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON

THURSDAY MAY 17 C.EX COFFS, COFFS HARBOUR

FRIDAY MAY 18 THE GLASSHOUSE, PORT MACQUARIE

SATURDAY MAY 19 CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE

SUNDAY MAY 20 ULUMBARRA THEATRE, BENDIGO

THURSDAY MAY 31



WENDOUREE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BALLARAT

SATURDAY JUNE 2 DEAKIN’S COSTA HALL, GEELONG

SUNDAY JUNE 3 RIVERSIDE THEATRE, PARRAMATTA

THURSDAY JUNE 7 THE CONCOURSE, CHATSWOOD

SATURDAY JUNE 9 EVENTS CENTRE, CALOUNDRA

FRIDAY JUNE 15 THE ARTS CENTRE, GOLD COAST

SATURDAY JUNE 16 CITY HALL, LISMORE

SUNDAY JUNE 17 THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE

FRIDAY JUNE 22