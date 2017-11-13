JULIA MORRIS – Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour 2018

By on inTheatre & Comedy

Multi-talented Australian comedian JULIA MORRIS returns to the stage in 2018 with her one woman show, Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour.

The 18-show tour from May until June will see Morris performing the show for the first time in 15 regional towns and centres around the country, as well as returning to Geelong, Parramatta, Chatswood and Brisbane after completely sold out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2017.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 17.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 12pm, November 14. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BENALLA
THURSDAY MAY 3

RIVERLINKS EASTBANK, SHEPPARTON
FRIDAY MAY 4

LIGHTHOUSE THEATRE, WARRNAMBOOL
SATURDAY MAY 5

BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH
SATURDAY MAY 12

MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BUNDABERG
SUNDAY MAY 13

SARATON THEATRE, GRAFTON
THURSDAY MAY 17

C.EX COFFS, COFFS HARBOUR
FRIDAY MAY 18

THE GLASSHOUSE, PORT MACQUARIE
SATURDAY MAY 19

CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE
SUNDAY MAY 20

ULUMBARRA THEATRE, BENDIGO
THURSDAY MAY 31
      
WENDOUREE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, BALLARAT
SATURDAY JUNE 2

DEAKIN’S COSTA HALL, GEELONG
SUNDAY JUNE 3

RIVERSIDE THEATRE, PARRAMATTA
THURSDAY JUNE 7

THE CONCOURSE, CHATSWOOD
SATURDAY JUNE 9

EVENTS CENTRE, CALOUNDRA
FRIDAY JUNE 15

THE ARTS CENTRE, GOLD COAST
SATURDAY JUNE 16

CITY HALL, LISMORE
SUNDAY JUNE 17

THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE
FRIDAY JUNE 22

