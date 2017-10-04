JIMMY CARR Announces Australian Tour

One of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times, Jimmy Carr announces a mammoth world tour like no other which will bring him back to Australia in January 2018!

With an astonishingly vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery honed from fifteen years at the top, Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

Jimmy Carr ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Australian Tour’ 2018 Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 9th October Tuesday, 9th January

State Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketmaster Thursday, 11th January

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Tickets: Ticketek Friday, 12th January

Royal Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: Ticketek Saturday, 13th January

Costa Hall, Geelong

Tickets: QPAC Wednesday, 24th January

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketmaster Friday, 26th January

Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketmaster Monday, 29th January

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek Wednesday, 21st February

Princess Theatre, Launceston

Tickets: Theatre North Thursday, 22nd February

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart

Tickets: Ticketmaster Saturday, 24th February

Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets: Ticketek Sunday, 25th February

Convention Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek Tuesday, 27th February

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Tickets: Empire Theatre Wednesday, 28th February

Entertainment Centre, Townsville

Tickets: TECC Thursday, 1st March

Convention Centre, Cairns

Tickets: Ticketlink Sunday, 4th March

Town Hall, Wollongong

Tickets: Merrigong