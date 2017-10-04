JIMMY CARR Announces Australian Tour

By on inTV & ArtTheatre & Comedy

One of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times, Jimmy Carr announces a mammoth world tour like no other which will bring him back to Australia in January 2018!

With an astonishingly vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery honed from fifteen years at the top, Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

Jimmy Carr ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Australian Tour’ 2018

Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 9th October

Tuesday, 9th January
State Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 11th January
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 12th January
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 13th January
Costa Hall, Geelong
Tickets: QPAC

Wednesday, 24th January
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 26th January
Hamer Hall, Melbourne
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 29th January
Riverside Theatre, Perth
Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 21st February
Princess Theatre, Launceston
Tickets: Theatre North

Thursday, 22nd February
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart
Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 24th February
Star Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 25th February
Convention Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 27th February
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Tickets: Empire Theatre

Wednesday, 28th February
Entertainment Centre, Townsville
Tickets: TECC

Thursday, 1st March
Convention Centre, Cairns
Tickets: Ticketlink

Sunday, 4th March
Town Hall, Wollongong
Tickets: Merrigong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *