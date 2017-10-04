JIMMY CARR Announces Australian Tour

One of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times, Jimmy Carr announces a mammoth world tour like no other which will bring him back to Australia in January 2018!
With an astonishingly vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery honed from fifteen years at the top, Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.
Jimmy Carr ‘The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Australian Tour’ 2018
Tickets on sale 9am Monday, 9th October
Tuesday, 9th January
State Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Thursday, 11th January
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Tickets: Ticketek
Friday, 12th January
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 13th January
Costa Hall, Geelong
Tickets: QPAC
Wednesday, 24th January
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, 26th January
Hamer Hall, Melbourne
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Monday, 29th January
Riverside Theatre, Perth
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday, 21st February
Princess Theatre, Launceston
Tickets: Theatre North
Thursday, 22nd February
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, 24th February
Star Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets: Ticketek
Sunday, 25th February
Convention Centre, Brisbane
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 27th February
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Tickets: Empire Theatre
Wednesday, 28th February
Entertainment Centre, Townsville
Tickets: TECC
Thursday, 1st March
Convention Centre, Cairns
Tickets: Ticketlink
Sunday, 4th March
Town Hall, Wollongong
Tickets: Merrigong
