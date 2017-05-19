On Thursday 19 of May, Hollywood stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who is currently filming Aquaman in Gold Coast), attended the Australian premiere of Seth Gordon‘s Baywatch at Sydney’s Hoyts Entertainment Quarter.

The group were joined by some local Australian celebrities including Lincoln Lewis, Triple M’s Emma Freedman, and actress Miranda Tapsell among others.

Enjoy some postcards of the premiere below:

You can also check our interview with Zac and Alexandra below:

Baywatch – In Cinemas June 1