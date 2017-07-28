Birmingham, UK’s Modern Metalcore act Oceans Ate Alaska release their sophomore album ‘HIKARI’ today, Friday 28th July via Fearless Records / Caroline Australia, their first with new frontman JAKE NOAKES.

Matt Maric recelty chatted to Noakes about the album. This time around however, it wasn’t another interview focusing on Hikari; it was a chance to get to speak to Noakes on a more personal level and discuss what he likes to do to unwind when Oceans Ate Alaska aren’t writing or recording new music. Our first topic of discussion was Noakes’ interest in drifting and when his interest in cars first started:

“I’ve always been into cars since I was about 6 years old. I’ve obsessed with cars as much as I’ve obsessed with music and for as long as I can remember I’ve always been into car racing games and movies; I was watching “Fast and the Furious” and I remember that I was interested in the production. Since then I’ve been a massive nerd and I used spend hours playing a game called Forza on the X-Box and it just went from there; being able to customize everything was something that I fell in love with!” before further elaborating on how he wants to head over to Japan and see drifting performed in its homeland: “That’s one of the only things as a band member I haven’t been able to cross off yet, but trust me it’s on the to-do list before too long! To get across and experience the grass roots of it would just be phenomenal; hopefully next time we get to travel to Japan we can spend an extra week or two out there.”

Just recently, Noakes uploaded a video where he was drifting his Toyota (in beautiful slow motion no less) and after this interviewer mentioned how beautiful the footage was, Noakes jokingly commented with how “I think I’ve watched it too many times; I think it’s at least a fair few dozen times! You never get to see that sort of sort-motion in such high quality and I just enjoyed watching it; it’s just unbelievable and stunning. I’ve also got a few more videos to upload, so keep your eye out!”

Birmingham, UK’s Modern Metalcore act Oceans Ate Alaska release their sophomore album ‘HIKARI’ today, Friday 28th July via Fearless Records / Caroline Australia, their first with new frontman JAKE NOAKES.

Matt Maric recelty chatted to Noakes about the album. This time around however, it wasn’t another interview focusing on Hikari; it was a chance to get to speak to Noakes on a more personal level and discuss what he likes to do to unwind when Oceans Ate Alaska aren’t writing or recording new music. Our first topic of discussion was Noakes’ interest in drifting and when his interest in cars first started:

“I’ve always been into cars since I was about 6 years old. I’ve obsessed with cars as much as I’ve obsessed with music and for as long as I can remember I’ve always been into car racing games and movies; I was watching “Fast and the Furious” and I remember that I was interested in the production. Since then I’ve been a massive nerd and I used spend hours playing a game called Forza on the X-Box and it just went from there; being able to customize everything was something that I fell in love with!” before further elaborating on how he wants to head over to Japan and see drifting performed in its homeland: “That’s one of the only things as a band member I haven’t been able to cross off yet, but trust me it’s on the to-do list before too long! To get across and experience the grass roots of it would just be phenomenal; hopefully next time we get to travel to Japan we can spend an extra week or two out there.”

Just recently, Noakes uploaded a video where he was drifting his Toyota (in beautiful slow motion no less) and after this interviewer mentioned how beautiful the footage was, Noakes jokingly commented with how “I think I’ve watched it too many times; I think it’s at least a fair few dozen times! You never get to see that sort of sort-motion in such high quality and I just enjoyed watching it; it’s just unbelievable and stunning. I’ve also got a few more videos to upload, so keep your eye out!”

“The car that I currently drift is the car I’ve wanted for a LONG time and it took me a lot of time to get it. Without boring you too much, the tuning set-up within it is really decent and I’ve spent that much time working on it and money to purchase this car/upgrade it; I want to get some god quality time with it before I look at selling it!” Stanton then asked this interviewer a question, wanting to know if I had seen the “Mighty Car Mods’ YouTube channel, as it is two Australian guyss; unfortunately I had not, however it is most definitely on my to do list before too long!

With Noakes being a bit of an adrenaline junkie, this interviewer asked both Noakes and Stanton if there were any extreme sports that they wanted to try. Stanton was the first to respond:

“I’ve seen people parachuting nearby and watched it a few times; it’s something I could be interested in”, before Noakes added his two cents: “I’m not a massive fan of heights, so if we were to do bungee jumping or sky-diving I wouldn’t enjoy that too much…I mean I’ve done indoor skydiving and it was kinda fun!” – Thanks to Matt Maric.

Order ‘Hikari’ Here