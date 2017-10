On September 29-30, Deni Ute Muser returned to Deniliquin, NSW, and this time, the weather conditions helped to keep the party going.

Tons of enthusiastic fans packed up the place and enjoyed, bull riding, fast cars, games and live music featuring Lee Kernaghan, Shannon Noll, The McClymonts, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer and Sunny Cowgirls among others.

Check some postcards of the weekend below: