The legendary Yusuf / Cat Stevens performed live at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday 4 December 2017, as part of his ‘A Cat’s Attic Peace Train’ tour.

The tour is a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of his first major hit single and debut album ‘Matthew & Son’ released in 1967.

Here enjoy some photos of the show below:

photos by Christina Mishell Photography

Yusuf / Cat Stevens 2017 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, 22nd November

Perth Arena, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek Saturday, 25th November

Botanic Park, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek Monday, 27th November

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek Tuesday, 28th November

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek Saturday, 2nd December

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Tickets: Ticketmaster Monday, 4th December

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek Thursday, 7th December

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek Saturday, 9th December

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek Sunday, 10th December

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek