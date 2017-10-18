Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo announces 2018 lineup

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo today announce their full lineup for their annual summer concert series. Running every weekend in 2018 from Friday 26 January until Saturday 10 March, Zoo Twilights is the ultimate destination for music lovers of all ages, offering the unparalleled thrill of live music set within the Zoo’s world-class grounds, with every ticket sold going back into Zoos Victoria’s ongoing commitment to fight extinction.
Zoo Twilights is one of the country’s premier open-air events, with food trucks and bars mere steps away as some of the world’s finest acts perform amongst the Zoo’s lush greenery. Every concert is open to all ages and as a not-for-profit organisation, it’s all for a good cause. Every ticket sold through Zoo Twilights goes back into Zoos Victoria’s ongoing commitment to fight extinction of the 21 most at-risk species in Victoria, including the Eastern Barred Bandicoot which is sadly extinct on the mainland.
Zoo Twilights is taking place on land that belongs to the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. We pay respect to this country’s First People past and present, and acknowledge that sovereignty was never ceded.
