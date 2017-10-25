WOOLWORTHS CAROLS IN THE DOMAIN: First Performers Announced

Woolworths Carols in the Domain – Australia’s largest festive event – is excited to announce Dami Im and ‘90s R&B sensations CDB as the first performers for their 2017 concert line-up.

Beloved powerhouse performer Dami Im is thrilled to be back with the Woolworths Carols in the Domain family for another year, with 2017 marking her 5th performance at the event, which is taking place on Sunday 17th December, 2017.

Earlier this year, masters of 90s Australian R&B CDB returned with their new album Tailored for Now: Eleven R&B Super Jams, celebrating their 90s R&B heroes. Original members Andrew De Silva, brothers Gary and Brad Pinto, and Danny Williams are set to provide the Carols with a smoothsounding festive ballad.

Woolworths Carols in the Domain is in its 35th year and will be held in the iconic Domain in Sydney. The event will also be broadcast live on the Seven Network.

Woolworths Carols in the Domain is presented by Telstra and Coke and supported by Holden, Disney, Cadbury and the NSW Government.