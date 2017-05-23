Brisbane singer-songwriter Hazlett has had a pretty big year since coming off a national tour supporting Little Birdy’s Katy Steele, to releasing Part I of his debut EP series, Honey Where Is My Home.

The beautifully crafted EP takes you an emotional journey, which he describes to us as “…basically having therapy with myself. I was trying to figure out where I was at the time.” You can read our full chat with Hazlett here. Like much of the rest of the EP, his latest single ‘Cool It Child‘ has a sense of nostalgia with his delicately emotive vocals.

Spotlight Report has the pleasure of premiering Hazlett’s new video clip for ‘Cool It Child‘. The clip which was shot in Downtown Los Angeles is stunningly simple as it is filmed inside a lounge room with just Hazlett, a guitar and a microphone – with a song so beautiful, the simplicity of the clip lets the song speaks volumes for itself.

You can catch Hazlett live as he returns home from Los Angeles to play at Vivid Sydney’s Waves showcase alongside Gold Fields, MOZA and Peta & The Wolves. To buy tickets, head here