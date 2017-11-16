2018 may mark the first time that Neil and Liam Finn have played in the stunning surrounds of Twilight at Taronga, but demand for their only Sydney shows has been so high that a third and final show on Sunday February 18 has been announced and tickets are on sale now from twilightattaronga.org.au.

Neil Finn is one of the world’s greatest songwriting treasures, and Neil said, “Liam and I have been dreaming up this record for the last 2 years. We have a wonderful band assembled to bring it to the stage and are casting the net wide to bring up some old treasures for the setlist.”

For those who want to make a night of their Neil and Liam Finn Twilight experience on February 10 and 11, you can now book in to sleep over at the Zoo after the shows! As a Roar and Snore guest you’ll enjoy the glamorous and unique accommodation of Sydney’s wildest sleepover as well as being able to watch the show from an exclusively reserved area on the concert lawns. Guests will also experience a night walk through the Zoo as well as exciting behind-the-scenes experiences and animal encounters the following day. Places are strictly limited.

Opening the Neil and Liam Finn shows on the lawns of the intimate natural amphitheatre within Taronga Zoo on all three nights – February 10, 11 and 18 – is folk-indie singer and guitarist Alex the Astronaut whorecently released her second EP See You Soon. The See You Soon EP continues the journey of Alex the Astronaut’s signature stream-of-consciousness lyrics, and is led by the first single ‘Not Worth Hiding’ – a beautifully pure insight into growing up.

All proceeds from Twilight at Taronga go back into Taronga’s ongoing conservation work.

The not-for-profit concerts – ‘Concerts with a conscience’ – support Wildlife Witness,a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the $19 billion annual illegal wildlife trade, and empower people to take action against what has become the fourth most lucrative transnational crime after drugs, arms and human trafficking.

All tickets to Twilight at Taronga include free same-day Zoo entry, as well as free public transport: return ferry travel from Circular Quay from 5.15pm, bus transfers from Taronga Wharf to the main Zoo entrance, and post-show buses to Spit Junction and Mosman.

TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINE-UP

February

Friday 2 – The Jezabels

Saturday 3 – Dan Sultan plus The Teskey Brothers

Friday 9 – Paul Dempsey

Saturday 10 – Neil and Liam Finn – SOLD OUT

Sunday 11 – Neil and Liam Finn – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 14 – RocKwiz LIVE

Thursday 15 – RocKwiz LIVE

Saturday 17 – Cloud Control and Julia Jacklin

Sunday 18 – Neil and Liam Finn – 3rd AND FINAL SHOW!

Friday 23 – Björn Again – SELLING FAST

Saturday 24 – Björn Again – SOLD OUT

March

Thursday 1 – The Lemonheads and Jebediah

Friday 2 – The Preatures supported by The Creases

Saturday 3 – Electric Lady presents – Montaigne, Tired Lion and Sloan Peterson

Friday 9 – Future Classic presents – Mount Kimbie, Kucka and Christopher Port

Saturday 10 – James Morrison Big Band

Sunday 11 – James Reyne Plays All Crawl – SELLING FAST!

Friday 16 – Kate Miller-Heidke with String Quartet supported by Odette

Saturday 17 – Tex, Don and Charlie

twilightattaronga.org.au