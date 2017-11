Beloved US alt-rockers THE LEMONHEADS will bring their cult live show back to our shores in February and March 2018, thanks to Handsome Tours.

TOUR DATES

Thursday March 1

Taronga Zoo, Sydney

w/ Jebediah

Friday March 2

Rad Bar, Wollongong

Wednesday March 7

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

w/ Immigrant Union

Thursday March 8

The Gov, Adelaide

w/ Immigrant Union

Tix via Handsome Tours