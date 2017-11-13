The Countdown Is On For The Road Trip To Vanfest

VANFEST, the leading NSW regional music festival is getting closer with just 3 weeks to go!

Today, organisers have released a limited amount of One Day Tickets and created a lottery for people to win 1 of 50 double passes. Entry via http://tblink.to/vf17lottery

This year will see a packed-out program of some of the biggest names of 2017, with the likes of Amy Shark, Carmada, Cosmo’s Midnight, Dean Lewis, Dune Rats, Manalion, MUTO, PLGRMS, San Cisco, Thundamentals, Wilsonn & the incredible breakthrough powerhouse Tash Sultana, all gracing the main stage over a two-day camping festival on 1st and 2nd December 2017.

Performing a live set, Home & Away and Underbelly actor, Mark Furze has come back from LA to join the Vanfest line up along with Tigertown, Yahtzel, DJ Akouo, Luke Million and Discovery who were recently added to the bill.

Local DJs will also include Keefy and Ox.

The Bondi Lifeguards will host the VIP area for another year and will be on hand to teach their surfing techniques on the mechanical surf board which will be exclusive to the VIP area. The Budgy Smugglers will also bring their exciting concept the Hot Tub Club along with food offerings from bonditony’s Burger Joint.

A limited amount of One Day Tickets are on sale now tblink.to/vf17single

For further information please visit www.vanfest.com.au

VANFEST is proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW as well as Forbes Shire Council.