Take That Is Back In Australia For Live Tour Beginning November 11

English pop group Take That are headed down-under arriving in Australia on Friday to commence their Take That Live 2017 tour at Perth Arena on Saturday 12 November.

Presented by TEG Live, Take That Live 2017 will see original band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen back in Australia for the first time in over 22 years performing the band’s greatest hits from the past three decades, as well as songs from their new studio album Wonderland, out now.

Set to be a trip down memory lane for many of their fans, the band will perform some of their most memorable hits including Never Forget, Pray, Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Patience, Greatest Day, The Flood and These Days.

Take That are one of the UK’s most successful acts with an enviable career spanning three decades. The band have sold over 8 million concert tickets in their lifetime, setting the record for the fastest selling tour of all time in UK history when 1.34 million tickets were snapped up for their Progress Live Tour in less than 24 hours.

Australian pop star Dannii Minogue will be joining the band on tour as special guest performing her greatest hits with her live band.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated Take That Live 2017 tour featuring three decades of chart topping global hits from one of the most world renowned musical acts, Take That.

TAKE THAT LIVE 2017 TOUR DATES:

Saturday, 11 November 2017

Perth Arena

Monday, 13 November 2017

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Wednesday, 15 November 2017

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 17th November 2017

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 18th November 2017

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au