Introducing: Phoenix Metalcore Band American Standards

Sometimes strong emotions can make you lose focus. That’s not the case for Phoenix, AZ based four-piece American Standards. After losing their founding guitarist to suicide, then shortly after the vocalist Brandon Kellum’s father to cancer, the chaotic hardcore band founded in 2011 released their most emotionally and socially poignant album to date.

“ANTI-MELODY” released on April 28th, 2017 displays the political noise-punk outfits ability to navigate the troubled waters of depression and loss while still incorporating the social commentary that the band has become known for. More so, once signed to an imprint of Victory Records, the band took a new approach of self mixing, producing and independently releasing the album after recording at Kingsize Soundlabs (Mars Volta, Letlive, Bad Religion). The result is a raw and powerfully resonate glimpse into the group’s minds during the troubled times.

Now more focused then ever, American Standards has hit the road playing over 300 DIY booked shows to date, sharing the stage with bands such as; Every Time I Die, Norma Jean, Zao, Comeback Kid, Stick To Your Guns, Stray From The Path, Knocked Loose, He Is Legend, Emery and Atreyu.

ANTI-MELODY which had premiers on Revolver Magazine, Alternative Press and Lambgoat; is available now on iTunes, Google Music, Amazon and Spotify or you can pick it up along with exclusive merchandise through the American Standards Bandcamp page.

AmericanStndrds.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/AmericanStandards