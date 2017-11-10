Introducing: Hansaa

Following his massively successful debut single Need To Know featuring vocals from heavyweight Oliver Tank, Aussie born, LA-raised Hansaa is back with an elusive new single Primavera, produced alongside LA duo soso (30 Seconds To Mars, Anna Lunoe) and featuring the irresistible vocals of Peruvian, LA-based RnB star A.CHAL, out October 13.

2017 has been Hansaa’s year. The man behind it all, Vinay Matta, is on a roll; his debut single Need To Know has had over 100,000 streams on Spotify in the past two months – and all the right ears are listening.

Primavera occupies the space between hip hop, RnB and electronic music; Drake-like vocal melodies are spun effortlessly by A.CHAL atop a smokey arrangement, propelled by clever bass lines that bounce throughout and seamlessly cool production. Piano samples add a soft, organic element to the track, and maybe the piano is a surprising addition – but fans of Hansaa will know by now to expect the unexpected, particularly after the jaw-dropping guitar solo that tore through Need To Know. Vinay is pretty stoked with the new track, as he explains the meaning behind it, “Primavera translates to Springtime. In a nutshell, the song is about trying to rekindle the memories of a past relationship, yet coming to the conclusion that unfortunately, no flame is going to spark.”

Hansaa has a proven ear for the extraordinary, with this feature from vocalist A.CHAL further demonstrating his skill at curating the perfect track. Vinay is a huge fan of A.CHAL’s work, as he reflects on the first time he heard the artist’s work, “I was hanging out with a girl I used to date in freshman year, and she was showing me A.CHAL’s debut album Gazi – and it caught my ear straight away. soso and myself ended up emailing his management the instrumental and he was vibing…A.CHAL is an artist that intertwines the hypnotic and the mysterious elements of songwriting, and takes you into a dream-sequence of a person reflecting on their past in a corrupt city.”

With an impressive haul of killer tunes sitting pretty in their back pocket, Hansaa and soso have recently been in the studio, teaming up with US indie rock buzz band Foreign Air. Splitting his time between Australia and adopted homeland Los Angeles, Vinay enthuses, “I’ve been spending a lot of time in Sydney with my dad and my sister, and in the studio. I’m just ready to release more dope music.”

Primavera is out now