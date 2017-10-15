Slum Sociable Announce Tour Dates For December

With their anticipated debut album release just over a month away, Slum Sociable today announce national tour dates and share an exquisite, stripped back version of ‘Castle’ with fans.
The national album tour, slated for December, will see the band playing some of their biggest rooms to date across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart. The shows will be supported by rising stars Teischa and Crooked Letter.
Tickets for Slum Sociable’s album tour are on sale now via slum-sociable.com.
SLUM SOCIABLE AUSTRALIA TOUR DECEMBER 2017
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TEISCHA & CROOKED LEATHER
Friday 1 December
Oxford Art Factory | Sydney NSW
Tickets here
Saturday 2 December
The Corner Hotel | Melbourne VIC
Tickets here
Friday 8 December
Jack Rabbit Slims | Perth WA
Tickets here
Saturday 9 December
Fat Controller | Adelaide SA
Tickets here
Thursday 14 December
The Foundry | Brisbane QLD
Tickets here
Saturday 16 December
Hobart Brewery | Hobart TAS
Tickets here
