Slum Sociable Announce Tour Dates For December

With their anticipated debut album release just over a month away, Slum Sociable today announce national tour dates and share an exquisite, stripped back version of ‘Castle’ with fans.

The national album tour, slated for December, will see the band playing some of their biggest rooms to date across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart. The shows will be supported by rising stars Teischa and Crooked Letter.

Tickets for Slum Sociable’s album tour are on sale now via slum-sociable.com.

SLUM SOCIABLE AUSTRALIA TOUR DECEMBER 2017

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TEISCHA & CROOKED LEATHER

Friday 1 December

Oxford Art Factory | Sydney NSW

Saturday 2 December

The Corner Hotel | Melbourne VIC

Friday 8 December

Jack Rabbit Slims | Perth WA

Saturday 9 December

Fat Controller | Adelaide SA

Thursday 14 December

The Foundry | Brisbane QLD

Saturday 16 December

Hobart Brewery | Hobart TAS

