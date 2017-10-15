Slum Sociable Announce Tour Dates For December

With their anticipated debut album release just over a month away, Slum Sociable today announce national tour dates and share an exquisite, stripped back version of ‘Castle’ with fans.

The national album tour, slated for December, will see the band playing some of their biggest rooms to date across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart. The shows will be supported by rising stars Teischa and Crooked Letter.

Tickets for Slum Sociable’s album tour are on sale now via slum-sociable.com.

SLUM SOCIABLE AUSTRALIA TOUR DECEMBER 2017

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TEISCHA & CROOKED LEATHER

Friday 1 December
Oxford Art Factory | Sydney NSW
Tickets here

Saturday 2 December
The Corner Hotel | Melbourne VIC
Tickets here

Friday 8 December
Jack Rabbit Slims | Perth WA
Tickets here

Saturday 9 December
Fat Controller | Adelaide SA
Tickets here

Thursday 14 December
The Foundry | Brisbane QLD
Tickets here

Saturday 16 December
Hobart Brewery | Hobart TAS
Tickets here

