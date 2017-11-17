Silver Linings Release Highly Anticipated Sophomore LP ‘Don’t Make Tracks’

Electro-soul connoisseurs Silver Linings today release their neo-boogie sophomore LP DON’T MAKE TRACKS via Gulf Point Records (digital) and Wax Museum Records (vinyl). Forward facing and free, the LP clocks them at new altitudes with a sound as classic as it is cutting-edge.

PURCHASE “DON’T MAKE TRACKS” HERE

Following the literal expansion from duo to trio, band members Françoise D’Argent, Benny Badge and Lachlan Peavey have created a 7 track LP that is undoubtedly funk-driven. With references to Electro, Jazz and World music throughout the record, the trio experiment with vibes far beyond their vintage, bearing some incredible results in the process.

Standouts on the album include A-siders “Like Before” and “Searching”, which dip into the realms of Brit-Soul and Jazz-Funk. The latest single “It’s Not Me” features vocoders, drenching FX chains and a furious 128 bpm that carves out the reverse side, leaving just enough room for Françoise’s epic Whitney-esque performance on “Look The Other Way”.

Silver Linings have also treated fans to a music video for the album’s lead single “It’s Not Me”. Directed by producer Benny Badge, the clip was premiered by the AU review. Watch “It’s Not Me” below!

Following their triumphant LP, the band have wasted no time dazzling new audiences on their tour of Europe and the UK, and mixing it with the cream of Australia’s crop at Inner Varnika 2017. Silver Linings have now been recognised by their hometown with their album SO GOOD TO YOU up for nomination for ‘Best Soul, Funk, R&B & Gospel album’ alongside Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Lance Ferguson, The Meltdown & The Teskey Brothers for 2017’s The Age Music Victoria Awards.

Now, proudly presented by Gulf Point Records and Wax Museum Records and with design by Melbourne’s award-winning HM Group, DON’T MAKE TRACKS is an experience made to savour. Fans of Patrice Rushen, Martinelli productions and Maze’s more electronic moments will lap this up!