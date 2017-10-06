SIA – New Seated Tickets Released For Melbourne + Sydney

Responding to overwhelming public demand, new seated tickets for SIA’s Nostalgic For The Present Melbourne and Sydney concerts have today been released.

The international music icon will take in Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Thursday 30th November and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday 2nd December. New reserved on-field seating will go on sale today at 11am local time.

SIA | NOSTALGIC FOR THE PRESENT | 2017 TOUR DATES

With Special Guests Charli XCX, MØ and Amy Shark

Presented by Chugg Entertainment

MELBOURNE

Thursday 30th November – AAMI Park (All Ages)

www.ticketek.com.au

SYDNEY

Saturday 2nd December – Allianz Stadium (All Ages)

