Sia is set to release new Christmas album

Grammy-Award nominee, hit-maker and singer Sia has today announced that she will release her first-ever holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas on Friday November 17, 2017 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records.

The album will feature collection of original holiday songs was written by Sia and Greg Kurstin. The album’s lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us,” has several counterparts on the album including other festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever” which are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake.”