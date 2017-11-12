Shelley Segal releases new single ‘Somebody Like You’

Melbourne’s own, Shelley Segal has been one busy singer songwriter… the spirited artist made the move over 12 months ago to go and live in LA, and in that time she has been writing with different artists, performing constantly, has opened her own publishing company (already locking down a sync deal) and is now currently touring the US to promote her latest offering, Somebody Like You.

Somebody Like You is a soaring and emotive song about Shelley’s personal struggle when at 18 years old, her family rejected her boyfriend as he wasn’t of the same religion, Jewish. Shelley fought for her relationship, moving out of home to live with her partner, and although she is not religious now says “I know that many people still experience this tension between their families, traditions and the person they love for various reasons, religion, race, gender, orientation. The truth is, you cannot help or control who you love.” Though Shelley’s own struggle was religion based, it flares up the same emotions and feelings bought upon by the current same sex marriage vote of which Shelley is passionate supporter of, a very fitting and timely reminder for everyone to get your vote in before it closes on November 7.

Shelley will be returning to Australia in December and will be playing a few shows in regional Victoria to help celebrate the release.

SHELLEY SEGAL ‘SOMEBODY LIKE YOU’ LAUNCH SHOW

RI 29 DEC | YARD BIRD, BENDIGO, VIC | 18+ | Free Entry 8-11pm

THU 4 JAN | CALLY HOTEL, WARRNAMBOOL, VIC | 18+ | Free Entry 8-11pm

FRI 12 JAN | PAYNESVILLE WINE BAR, PAYNESVILLE, VIC | 18+ | Tix at the door 7-10pm