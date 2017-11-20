SEPULTURA Announce 2018 Australian Tour

The Sepulnation is alive and well! Following their crushingly successful 2014 Australian Tour, Brazilian Metal Icons SEPULTURA unleash a heavy metal hurricane upon the Sepulnation in May 2018.

Joining Sepultura in this headlong rush into mayhem are one of the most influential Thrash Metal bands ever – DEATH ANGEL. A peek through a time portal to the Bay Area Scene in the 80s would reveal Metallica’s Cliff Burton at the front of the stage at Ruthie’s Inn banging his head to Death Angel’s inventive style, and speedy, complex arrangements. But who needs HG Wells when you can see the real thing here and now at a venue half an hour from home? Buzzsaw speed riffs, double kick drum bedlam, and scorching vocals are just a few of the elements which define the uncompromising urgency that is DEATH ANGEL. Three decades into their celebrated career, DEATH ANGEL remain as hungry as ever.

With the critically acclaimed double barrel blast to the system delivered by SEPULTURA and DEATH ANGEL, metal fans will be electrified with horns in the air euphoria. We kid you not. This is the shit!

SEPULTURA (With specials guests Death Angel) Tour Dates

Tuesday 15th May – MELBOURNE, 170 Russell

Wednesday 16th May – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday 18th May – BRISBANE, Eatons Hill Hotel

Saturday 19th May – SYDNEY, The Metro Theatre

Sunday 20th May – PERTH, Capitol

Tickets

Presale – Wednesday 22nd Nov 9am (local time through to onsale)

On Sale – Friday 24th Nov 9am (local time)

From: metropolistouring.com