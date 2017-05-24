Sebastian Bach Announce Australian Tour

The Original Voice of SKID ROW, Musical Royalty SEBASTIAN BACH returns to Australia this October! Hailed as one of the finest front men to come out of the late 80’s / early 90’s with one hell of a voice, he is the personification of pure rock and roll at its finest!

Having joined SKID ROW at the ripe young age of 18, BACH began a whirlwind career fuelled with sex, drugs and rock and roll alongside large amounts of touring and Gold & Platinum accolades. In 1996 when he ventured off on his own where he created acclaimed solo material and his various collaborations with musicians across all genres. Last year he released his book “18 And Life on Skid Row”, an exhilarating, whip-smart and brutally honest memoir.

Sebastian Bach TOUR DATES



Saturday 21st October – Perth – Astor Theatre

Sunday 22nd October – Adelaide – The Gov

Thursday 26th October – Brisbane – The Tivoli

Friday 27th October – Sydney – Manning Bar

Saturday 28th October – Melbourne – Forum Theatre



Tickets:

Forum + Manning Presale Wednesday 24th May 12pm

General Pre-Sale Thursday 25th 9am local

On-Sale Friday 26th 9am local

TICKETS FROM: metropolistouring.com

VIP Meet & Greet Upgrades available here ebastianbach.wun.io