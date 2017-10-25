SAYAH releases sultry new track ‘Bad Drug’

Sydney- based Lana Rita Sayah, who now simply goes by SAYAH, has released her new track entitled ‘Bad Drug’. Much like her first offering, ‘Addicts‘, ‘Bad Drug‘ is drenched in soul but this track is more sultry with its brooding R&B production, something you’d expect to hear on a Banks record. Of the track, SAYAH explains “I’m the first to say that I’m hopeless at relationships. I hate hurting someone I care about but too often I shake my head in disbelief at myself.”

In addition to the release of the track, SAYAH has shared the video clip for the track which reveals deep-seeded conflict she has with her own catholic upbringing. She explains, “I see Catholicism very differently now that I’m an adult. I’m not as blinded by ceremony as I once was and I’m still coming to terms with how my liberal values sit within a conservative community. The recent clash of politics and religion in Australia has raised the heat on this and this video helps me express some of what I’m feeling.” Watch below