Sam Smith To Play Exclusive One-Off Sydney Opera House Show In January

Fresh from the announcement of his upcoming sophomore album The Thrill of It All and a stunning performance on Saturday Night Live, Frontier Touring are delighted to welcome acclaimed UK singer-songwriter Sam Smith back to Australian shores for a very special show at Sydney Opera House on Tuesday 16 January.

Taking place in one of the country’s most stunning and iconic venues, those lucky enough to attend this intimate show will be among the first in the world to hear tracks from Smith’s much-awaited second album The Thrill of It All (out 3 November via Capitol Records/EMI Music) come alive on stage.

To help reduce unauthorised resale for profit, a maximum of two tickets only per customer is available for purchase, and both physical and emailed tickets will not being issued until after 2 January 2018. In addition the ticket purchaser’s name will be printed on the ticket/s, they must show valid matching photo ID at the time of entry to the event.

SAM SMITH JANUARY 2018

Presented by Frontier Touring

Tuesday 16 January

Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

sydneyoperahouse.com | Ph: 02 9250 7777

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/samsmith

Begins: Thursday 12 October (12noon AEDT)

Ends: Friday 13 October (12noon AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Monday 16 October (12noon AEDT)