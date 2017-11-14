SALIVA Announce First Ever Australian Tour!

Prophets of the rampant 90’s Modern Rock movement SALIVA will be bringing their show to Australian stages for the first time ever. Fans can expect a crushing cross-section of the bands entire catalogue guaranteed to get your blood pumping!

SALIVA have toured the USA and world with the likes of Sevendust, Aerosmith, and KISS. Now it’s Australia’s Turn! ‘’Ladies and gentlemen, good evening! You’ve seen, and seeing is believing. Your ears and your eyes will be bleeding. Please check to see if you’re still breathing’’

SALIVA TOUR DATES

Wednesday 14th February – Adelaide – Fowlers Live

Thursday 15th February – Melbourne – Max Watts

Friday 16th February – Brisbane – Crowbar

Saturday 17th February – Sydney – The Bald Faced Stag

Sunday 18th February – Perth – Rosemount Hotel

TICKETS

Pre-Sale – Wednesday 15th November at 9am (local time through to on sale)

On-Sale – Friday 17th November at 9am (local time)

From: https://metropolistouring.com/saliva/