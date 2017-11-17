RNB Vine Days – First Ever RNB Winery Concert Series Announced

With the colossal RNB Fridays Live wrapping up after a second successful year of multiple sold out shows, leaving fans and critics thrilled, Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring, a day on the green and the Hit Network have joined forces to keep the party going in 2018 with the reveal of the first ever RNB Vine Days.

A series of special Vine Days winery shows will kick off in February next year at the Hunter Valley’s Bimbadgen, Mt Cotton’s Sirromet Wines and the Yarra Valley’s Rochford Wines. The concert series will showcase Australia’s stunning wine regions at a day on the green venues and host some of the biggest names in contemporary RNB – Boyz II Men and TLC will lead the charge for the summer shows alongside Jamaican-American dancehall maestro Shaggy, DJ Horizon and YO! MAFIA.

Ensuring all fans can get their RNB fix, TLC and Boyz II Men will also perform three indoor co-headline shows in Christchurch, Sydney and Canberra, while Boyz II Men will also treat Auckland fans to a one-off headline show.

Leading the charge for RNB Vine Days is one of the music industry’s most elite and truly iconic R&B groups Boyz II Men. Over the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. The trio’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have numerous prestigious accolades to their name including nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards and three Billboard Music Awards.

With some of the hottest names in contemporary RNB on one stage, fans are encouraged to act quickly in snapping up their tickets to RNB Vine Days. Tickets start from $119.90 with several General Admission options available – tickets on sale from Friday 24 November.

For more information on bus transfers and accommodation for RNB Vine Days please visit vinedays.com.au.

Fans in Sydney, Canberra and Christchurch are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets to a night with R&B royalty. Tickets for TLC and Boyz II Men’s indoor co-headline shows start at $99.90 with Silver and Gold options available, as well as Meet and Greet packages – tickets on sale from Friday 24 November.

RNB VINE DAYS AUSTRALIA TOUR FEBRUARY 2018

BOYZ II MEN | TLC

SHAGGY

DJ HORIZON | YO! MAFIA

Presented by

Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring, a day on the green & Hit Network

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/ rnbvinedays

Begins: Wednesday 22 November (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Thursday 23 November (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

HIT NETWORK PRE-SALE

Begins: Wednesday 22 November (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Thursday 23 November (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

A DAY ON THE GREEN PRE-SALE

Begins: Wednesday 22 November (2pm AEDT)

Ends: Thursday 23 November (2pm AEDT)

(or until pre-sale allocation exhausted)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 24 November (2pm local time)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Saturday 3 February

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Sunday 4 February

Sirromet Wines | Mt Cotton, QLD

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Saturday 10 February

Rochford Wines | Yarra Valley, VIC

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100