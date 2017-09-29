RNB Fridays Live 2017 Announce Official After Parties Hosted By Mario

It’s the event that keeps on giving: Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents and The Hit Network are excited to reveal details of RNB Fridays Live 2017 official after parties set to take place across the country!

Taking place straight after RNB Fridays Live wraps up, for one night only in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane these after parties are your chance to party all night long with some of RNB’s biggest superstars. Want the night to keep on going? Here’s your last chance to be a part of Australia’s biggest RNB event.

Hosting all parties will be none other than Mario (‘Let Me Love You’, ‘How Do I Breathe’, ‘Just A Friend’) who will be joined by a surprise super star guest in each city. Also making very special appearances at each party are Fatman Scoop (‘Be Faithful’), Monifah (‘Touch It’), Ruff Endz (‘No More’) and Australia’s #1 RNB DJ, DJ Horizon.

Australia’s biggest RNB party RNB Fridays Live kicks off Thursday 12th October featuring ten of the biggest names in RNB. With extra shows added in Sydney and Melbourne to meet overwhelming demand, this is fans last chance to secure final tickets to the biggest party of the year!

RNB Fridays Live is your chance to see these superstars live, but these official after parties are your chance to party with them all night long. Tickets go on sale Tuesday 3rd October, head to the official website for full details.

Note: RNB Fridays Live concert tickets are not valid for entry into the after parties. Those wishing to attend an RNB Fridays Live after party must purchase a ticket via the relevant ticketing agency listed below.

RNB FRIDAYS LIVE 2017 OFFICIAL AFTER PARTIES

OCTOBER 2017

HOSTED BY MARIO

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 03 October

Friday 13 October

The Ivy | Sydney, NSW | 18+

Tickets available



Saturday 14 October

Eve @ Crown | Perth, WA | 18+

Tickets available Tickets available here Tickets available here Friday 20 October

Level 3 @ Crown | Melbourne, VIC | 18+

Tickets available here Saturday 21 October

Eatons Hill | Brisbane, QLD | 18+

Tickets available here