Richie Sambora & Orianthi join forces as RSO – Australian Tour 2018

Richie Sambora and Orianthi are joining forces for a new, genre-spanning musical project under the name RSO that sees these two platinum-selling singer-songwriters and world-class guitarists teaming up as a duo and will be touring Australia’s east coast in January 2018.

Tickets on sale Monday November 13

Richie Sambora & Orianthi – RSO

January 10th : RSL Club Southport

supported by The Rich and Famous

January 11th : Aussie World, Sunshine Coast

January 12th : Max Watts, Sydney

Supported by The Choirboys

January 13th : Prince Band Room, St Kilda, Melbourne

Supported by The Choirboys

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS

JIMMY BARNES, RSO, DIESEL, RICHARD CLAPTON, ASH GRUNWALD, DALLAS CRANE

TICKETS ON SALE MON 13 NOVEMBER

January 6th : Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry (NSW)

January 7th : Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula (VIC)

