Richie Sambora & Orianthi join forces as RSO – Australian Tour 2018

Richie Sambora and Orianthi are joining forces for a new, genre-spanning musical project under the name RSO that sees these two platinum-selling singer-songwriters and world-class guitarists teaming up as a duo and will be touring Australia’s east coast in January 2018.
Don’t miss a rare opportunity to see this top tier calibre of talent in a stunning coastal setting. The quintessential Australia summer experience is filled with family, friends, good food and great live music and this festival has raised the bar. Under the Southern Stars is the perfect holiday festival!
Tickets on sale Monday November 13
Richie Sambora & Orianthi – RSO
January 10th : RSL Club Southport
supported by The Rich and Famous
www.rslclubsouthport.com.au
January 11th : Aussie World, Sunshine Coast
www.theshed.live
January 12th : Max Watts, Sydney
Supported by The Choirboys
www.oztix.com.au
January 13th : Prince Band Room, St Kilda, Melbourne
Supported by The Choirboys
www.oztix.com.au
UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS
JIMMY BARNES, RSO, DIESEL, RICHARD CLAPTON, ASH GRUNWALD, DALLAS CRANE
TICKETS ON SALE MON 13 NOVEMBER
January 6th : Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry (NSW)
www.ticketmaster.com.au
January 7th : Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula (VIC)
www.ticketmaster.com.au
FOR EVENT INFORMATION VISIT:
www.underthesouthernstars.com.
www.oneworldentertainment.com
Leave a Reply