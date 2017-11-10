Quicksand Release New Album ‘Interiors’ Out Today!

Today, New York City post-hardcore band Quicksand have released their new album, Interiors – their first album in 22 years on Epitaph.

Interiors features the band’s lineup of drummer Alan Cage, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels and bassist Sergio Vega.

BUY INTERIORS HERE

With its heavy but melodic guitar lines, intense rhythms, and emotionally charged lyrics, lluminant shows the scope of Quicksand’s influence on post-hardcore and indie-rock bands over the last two decades.

Recorded at Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Interiors was produced and engineered by Will Yip (The Menzingers, Title Fight, Pianos Become the Teeth). While the album finds Quicksand embracing the cathartic, guitar-driven dynamic of their earlier work, Interiors also takes on a wider spectrum of sound.

Quicksand are joining Thursday as special guests on their Australian tour in March 2018.

Live Nation & Unify present

THURSDAY

With special guests Quicksand Wednesday 7 March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 9 March – Max Watts, Brisbane

Sunday 11 March – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tuesday 13 March – The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets available now at www.livenation.com.au