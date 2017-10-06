PRETENDERS Announce Two Headline Shows

Returning for their first Australian performances since 2010, the legendary PRETENDERS, fronted by Chrissie Hynde, have announced two special headline shows during their November national tour with Stevie Nicks.

On tour as very special guest at superstar Stevie Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold shows, Pretenders will also play two intimate shows – the first at Canberra’s Royal Theatre on Friday, November 10 and a very special club show at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Friday, November 17.

Crossing the bridge between punk, new wave and Top 40 pop music with unparalleled style, fans can expect classic songs such as Brass In Pocket, I’ll Stand By You, Back On The Chain Gang and Don’t Get Me Wrong.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am Wednesday, October 11.

My Live Nation members can access tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 1pm Tuesday, October 10.

For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au.

PRETENDERS HEADLINE SHOWS:

ROYAL THEATRE, CANBERRA

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10 (all ages) (all ages) THE FORUM, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 17 (18+) Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold Tour with very special guests Pretenders: Perth Arena

Thursday November 2 Botanic Park, Adelaide

Saturday November 4 ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 7 & Wednesday 8 November A Day On The Green, Bimbagen, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday November 11 A Day On The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton QLD

Sunday November 12 sold out Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday November 16 A Day On The Green, Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday November 18