Placebo Australian Tour: Deaf Havana Confirmed as Special Guest

Legendary alternative rock band Placebo has today announced fellow UK rockers Deaf Havana as support on their forthcoming September tour, 20 Years of Placebo. The tour will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the release of their platinum selling debut album, Placebo, featuring the smash hit ‘Every You Every Me’.
Deaf Havana has well-earned reputation as an impressive live act, recording and touring consistently over the last twelve years, nurturing a passionate and dedicated following. They are currently riding high on the back of their recent UK top 5 album, All These Countless Nights, featuring the single Trigger – view HERE and download / stream HERE.
Tickets for the 20 Years of Placebo national tour are on sale now – for ticketing information, head to www.teglive.com.au or www.ticketek.com.au.
20 YEARS OF PLACEBO AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:
Monday 4th September 2017
Perth Arena
Wednesday 6th September 2017
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre
Friday 8th September 2017
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 9th September 2017
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Monday 11th September 2017
Brisbane Convention Centre
Tuesday 12th September 2017
Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Thursday 14th September 2017
AIS Arena, Canberra
