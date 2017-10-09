PINK Announces Beautiful Trauma World Tour Aus/NZ

Renowned around the world as one of the most dynamic live performers of her generation, Australia’s favourite international pop icon, P!NK, has announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will hit Australia and New Zealand in July – September of 2018.

P!NK’s 2013 The Truth About Love Tour still stands as the biggest selling tour by a solo female artist in Australia (out selling Taylor Swift and Adele).

Following last week’s announcement of a 40-date trek across North America in support of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma (out October 13), P!NK will head to Australia for multiple arena shows starting at Perth Arena on July 3 before heading onto Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before returning to New Zealand for her first shows since 2007.

Staying true to being up-close and personal to her fans, P!NK has opted for a return to the relatively intimate surrounds of multiple indoor arena shows.

With a limited window of time in her global schedule to visit Australia, the number of shows is sure to be limited. Fans are urged not to wait to secure tickets.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, October 20. Refer below for local on-sale times.

P!NK

Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018

– Local times listed – PERTH ARENA

TUESDAY JULY 3 // WEDNESDAY JULY 4

Telstra pre-sale: 12pm Oct 16 until 12pm Oct 18

General Public on-sale: 12pm Friday Oct 20 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

TUESDAY JULY 10 // WEDNESDAY JULY 11

Telstra pre-sale: 1.30pm Oct 16 until 1.30pm Oct 18

General Public on-sale: 1.30pm Friday Oct 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE

MONDAY JULY 16 // TUESDAY JULY 17

THURSDAY JULY 19 // FRIDAY JULY 20

Telstra pre-sale: 1pm Oct 16 until 1pm Oct 18

General Public on-sale: 1pm Friday Oct 20 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY

FRIDAY AUGUST 3 // SATURDAY AUGUST 4

MONDAY AUGUST 6 // TUESDAY AUGUST 7

Telstra pre-sale: 11am Oct 16 until 11am Oct 18

General Public on-sale: 11am Friday Oct 20 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

TUESDAY AUGUST 14 // WEDNESDAY AUGUST 15

Telstra pre-sale: 11am Oct 16 until 11am Oct 18

General Public on-sale: 11am Friday Oct 20 FORSYTH BARR STADIUM, DUNEDIN

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 1 SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 4 // WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 5

American Express Card Member pre-sale: 12pm Oct 16 until 12pm Oct 18

My Live Nation pre-sale: 1pm Oct 18 until 5pm Oct 19

General Public on-sale: 12pm Friday Oct 20

An exciting 48-hour pre-sale is available exclusively for Telstra customers from Monday, October 16 until Wednesday, October 18. Head to telstra.com/pink for details on how to purchase.

For complete tour and ticketing details including VIP Experiences, visit: livenation.com.au.