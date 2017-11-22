Paul McCartney’sThe ‘One On One Tour’ – Production Release Of Tickets On Sale Now

The countdown is on, with Paul McCartney’s first tour of down under since 1993 set to kick off in just ten days!

Paul’s team have been working hard on finalising production details for each venue and final releases of tickets are now on sale in the majority of price types for Paul’s outdoor concerts in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, with prices starting from $69. A very limited number of tickets have also been released for Paul’s indoor dates at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

This will be the last chance to snap up tickets to see this phenomenal performer on his celebrated One On One Tour.

The One On One Tour celebrates McCartney’s entire career – from his earliest work with The Quarrymen through to his most recent collaboration with Kanye West and Rihanna – as well as global treasures from The Beatles, Wings and his solo catalogue – there is no shortage of surprises.

The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show — and so much more: Nearly three hours’ worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Featuring McCartney’s band of the last 10+ years – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – the show is never anything short of life-changing.

The One On One Tour features a brand new production, as always, utilising state of the art audio and video technology and to ensure an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house. Employing massive screens, lasers, fireworks and, of course, a staggering selection of the best songs ever written or performed, every Paul McCartney show promises a once in a lifetime evening that transcends and elevates the potential of live music.

McCartney’s One On One Tour will be a must see event. Don’t miss out on this final release of tickets, on sale now!

PAUL McCARTNEY ONE ON ONE TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DECEMBER 2017

Presented by Frontier Touring & ARN

Saturday 2 December

nib Stadium | Perth, WA

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100



Tuesday 5 December

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 6 December

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 9 December

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Monday 11 December

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 12 December

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Saturday 16 December

Mt Smart Stadium | Auckland, NZ

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

frontiertouring.com/ paulmccartney

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES