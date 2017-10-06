Parkway Drive Announce “A Decade Of Horizons” Australian Tour

The pride of Byron Bay, Parkway Drive have spent over a decade at the forefront of heavy music. Their uncompromisingly ferocious and intense sound has earned the band legions of fans around the world.

Today marks 10 years since Parkway Drive’s gold certified, #6 Aria debut album, Horizons was released.

To celebrate, Parkway Drive have announced “A Decade Of Horizons” Tour across the country throughout January 2018, where they will perform a special anniversary set showcasing songs from the much-loved album. South-Sydney five-piece, Polaris, will be supporting Parkway Drive on all dates.

A DECADE OF HORIZONS TOUR DATES:

FRIDAY 12 JANUARY : UNIFY GATHERING – SOLD OUT! SATURDAY 13 JANUARY – TIVOLI, BRISBANE

SATURDAY 13 JANUARY – TIVOLI, BRISBANE

THURSDAY 18 JANUARY – METRO, SYDNEY (Licensed/All Ages)

SATURDAY 20 JANUARY – METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE

WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY – THE GOV, ADELAIDE

FRIDAY 26 JANUARY – FORUM, MELBOURNE

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 11 OCTOBER