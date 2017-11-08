PARAMORE to bring ‘Tour Four’ to Australia

International rock superstars PARAMORE are making their highly anticipated return to Australia for their first headline shows in four years, bringing Tour Four to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Brisbane’s The Riverstage this February. PARAMORE are touring in support of their ARIA #3 charting album After Laughter with special guests to be announced.
Tickets to all shows will be on sale at midday (local time) on Wednesday 15 November.
For complete tour, ticketing and pre-sale details, visit livenation.com.au
Telstra Thanks is bringing an exciting 48-hour pre-sale just for Telstra customers from 2pm Friday 10 November until 5pm Sunday 12 November. For more information on how to purchase, visit: telstra.com/music.
TOUR DATES
ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE
THURSDAY FEBRUARY 8
QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY
RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9
RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 11
TICKETS ON SALE
12PM WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 15
Telstra Thanks pre-sale:
For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
2pm November 10 until 5pm November 12
For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
paramore.net & livenation.com.au
