Paradise Lost Announce Australian Tour

Gothic Doom Metal band Paradise Lost to play first headline Australian shows in six years.

The band will be performing songs from their groundbreaking catalogue and highlighting material from their astounding new album ‘The Plague Within’ on which Paradise Lost are once again refining the chemical equation to their sonic alchemy with the kind of creative invincibility few can afford. Described as a monochrome miasma of morbidly uplifting anthems and heart-aching melancholia, Paradise Lost deliver a pain born of the human condition itself as our fragile minds struggle to cope in a world overrun by demons.

Paradise Lost Australia: December 2017

Thursday 14 – Triffid, Brisbane

Friday 15 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 16 – The Corner, Melbourne

Sunday 17 – The Gov, Adelaide

Monday 18 – Capitol, Perth

Tickets: Pre-Sale: Thu 18 May 9am > 10pm (Local Time)

On-Sale: Fri 19 May 9am (Local Time)



Available from: davidroywilliams.com/tours/paradise-lost/

VIP M&G Ticket includes:

Meet and Greet with the Artist

Photo with the Artist on the fans own phone or camera

2 items signed by the Artist

Limited edition A3 Thick Card Poster

3 x Official commemorative guitar pick

Official commemorative VIP Laminate

Priority Access to the Venue