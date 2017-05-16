Paradise Lost Announce Australian Tour

Gothic Doom Metal band Paradise Lost to play first headline Australian shows in six years.
The band will be performing songs from their groundbreaking catalogue and highlighting material from their astounding new album ‘The Plague Within’ on which Paradise Lost are once again refining the chemical equation to their sonic alchemy with the kind of creative invincibility few can afford. Described as a monochrome miasma of morbidly uplifting anthems and heart-aching melancholia, Paradise Lost deliver a pain born of the human condition itself as our fragile minds struggle to cope in a world overrun by demons.
Paradise Lost Australia: December 2017
Thursday 14 – Triffid, Brisbane
Friday 15 – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 16 – The Corner, Melbourne
Sunday 17 – The Gov, Adelaide
Monday 18 – Capitol, Perth
Tickets: Pre-Sale: Thu 18 May 9am > 10pm (Local Time)
On-Sale: Fri 19 May 9am (Local Time)
Available from: davidroywilliams.com/tours/paradise-lost/
VIP M&G Ticket includes:
- Meet and Greet with the Artist
- Photo with the Artist on the fans own phone or camera
- 2 items signed by the Artist
- Limited edition A3 Thick Card Poster
- 3 x Official commemorative guitar pick
- Official commemorative VIP Laminate
- Priority Access to the Venue
Leave a Reply