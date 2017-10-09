Papa Roach Announce Their First Ever Headline Shows In Australia

Today USA alternative rock band Papa Roach confirm their first ever headline shows in Australia for January 22, 2018 at Melbourne’s 170 Russell and January 24, 2018 at Sydney’s Metro Theatre.

Papa Roach have performed previously on Australian shores in 2002 as support to Red Hot Chili Peppers and returned again for Soundwave 2015.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 11 October from metrotheatre.com.au (Sydney) and 170russell.com (Melbourne).
** As an exclusive offer for Papa Roach fans, and in partnership with JBHifi.com.au, Purchase one of the following standard CD editions of ‘Crooked Teeth’, ‘F.E.A.R.’, ‘The Connection’ or ‘Time For Annihilation’ exclusively online at www.paparoachaustour.com and receive the following:

• Exclusive first access to the Australian ticket pre-sale access for the January 2018 tour.

• Free download of 4 track live EP (BBC Live At Radio 1)

PLUS
• Your chance to win an exclusive meet & greet with Papa Roach pre-show in Sydney or Melbourne

• Receive a free poster and Papa Roach guitar plectrum

(Customers who take advantage of the JB HIFI offer to receive exclusive pre-sale ticket access will be notified prior to the general public on sale with ticket access details on Tuesday 10 October)
CROOKED TEETH AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2018
Tickets & more information available from:
MONDAY 22 JANUARY 2018  – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE
Tickets will be available from http://170russell.com/

WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2018 – METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY
Tickets will be available from http://www.metrotheatre.com.au/events/metro

