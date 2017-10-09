Papa Roach Announce Their First Ever Headline Shows In Australia

** As an exclusive offer for Papa Roach fans, and in partnership with JBHifi.com.au, Purchase one of the following standard CD editions of ‘Crooked Teeth’, ‘F.E.A.R.’, ‘The Connection’ or ‘Time For Annihilation’ exclusively online at www.paparoachaustour.comand receive the following:
• Exclusive first access to the Australian ticket pre-sale access for the January 2018 tour.
• Free download of 4 track live EP (BBC Live At Radio 1)
PLUS
• Your chance to win an exclusive meet & greet with Papa Roach pre-show in Sydney or Melbourne
• Receive a free poster and Papa Roach guitar plectrum
(Customers who take advantage of the JB HIFI offer to receive exclusive pre-sale ticket access will be notified prior to the general public on sale with ticket access details on Tuesday 10 October)
Leave a Reply