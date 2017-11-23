PAIN: (Peter Tagtgren): Announce Australian Tour For May 2018

Swedish industrial metal titans, PAIN, will tour Australia for the first time ever in May 2018 in support of their eighth studio album, Coming Home (Nuclear Blast).

Led by one of the most iconic and legendary figures in the extreme metal world, Peter Tagtgren, PAIN will crush every capital city on the map.

Mixing metal with electronica and techno, PAIN has gone from side project to fully fledged wrecking ball since forming in 1997.

Pulsating beats and wall of sound guitars drive the PAIN sound, however it’s the atmospheric, orchestral arrangements and ambience that complete it.

Live, the band are unstoppable. Delivering an inescapable sonic assault that demands your full attention and co-operation.

Special Guests on all shows are Melbourne’s Witchgrinder. Combining industrial rhythms with 80’s and 90’s metal markers and wrapping them in horror and sci fi centred lyrics, Witchgrinder deliver an exhilarating live show via their commanding stage presence. Having shared the stage with Wednesday 13, Suicide Girls, Ghost, Hanzel Und Gretyl and more, they are the perfect appetiser for the maincourse.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, May 23 : Badlands Bar, Perth

Thursday , May 24 , Fowlers Live, Adelaide

Friday , May 25 , Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday , May 26 , The Bald Faced Stag, Sydney

Sunday , May 27 , The Zoo, Brisbane

Local supports to be announced

Tickets onsale now!

www.stagmusictouring.com.au