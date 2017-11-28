P.O.D. Announce 2018 Australian Tour

Perform Highlights from Satellite + other Hits

Boom! Here comes the Boom! With over 12 Million Records sold Worldwide American hard rockers P.O.D. make their triumphant return to Australia for their first headline tour since 2002 to perform highlights from their hugely successful album Satellite – “Alive”, “Youth Of The Nation”, “Boom”, “Satellite” and plus other Hits!

P.O.D. 2018 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 17th April – MELBOURNE, 170 Russell

Wednesday 18th April – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday 20th April – SYDNEY, The Factory Theatre

Saturday 21st April – BRISBANE, Eatons Hill Hotel

Sunday 22nd April – GOLD COAST, Coolangatta Hotel



Tickets:

Presale – Wednesday 29th November at 9am (Local Time)

Onsale – Friday 1st December at 9am (Local Time)

From: https://metropolistouring.com/pod/