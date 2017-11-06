OVERKILL Announce 2018 Australian Tour

The self-proclaimed “Wrecking Crew” OVERKILL are set to destroy Australia in 2018. If you thought after 4-decades and 18 studio albums, OVERKILL would be losing steam, you don’t know OVERKILL. Throughout their existence, the New Jersey Thrash Metal forefathers shapeshifted, and evolved, keeping fans on their feet the whole time. Today, the band announced they will be bringing ‘The Grinding Wheel’ tour to our shores, allowing us sufficient time to prepare both our bodies, and minds for this sonic assault.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 28th February – Adelaide – Fowlers Live

Thursday 1st March – Brisbane – The Zoo

Friday 2nd March – Melbourne – 170 Russell

Saturday 3rd March – Sydney – Factory Theatre

Sunday 4th March – Perth – Rosemount Hotel

Tickets

Presale – Wednesday 8th November 9am (Local Time)

On Sale – Friday 10th November 9am (Local Time)

Via: https://metropolistouring.com/overkill/