NOFX Announce Headline shows!

Punk rock fans rejoice! NOFX have confirmed two headline shows ahead of their appearance at the inaugural Download Festival! Joining forces with Hot Water Music, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Australian supergroup, Dad Religion (members of Frenzal Rhomb, Bodyjar & Clowns), this is one show you don’t want to miss!

What’s left to say about NOFX? The reigning kings of punk rock have been wreaking havoc in the scene since they exploded onto it over 30 years ago. Gold records, sell out shows, their own realty TV show…they’ve even penned a New York Times bestselling memoir, NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub And Other Stories.

Continuing to push the boundaries of their music, lyrics and good taste in a way that’s as endearing as it is infectious. For that reason it’s remarkably apt that the band’s latest LP First-Ditch Effort is also their thirteenth because ominous black clouds hang over this collection of songs that see frontman/bassist Fat Mike exploring self-loathing and mortality in a more raw and honest way than he ever has before.

Hot Water Music are back and they want you to know it! Their newest album, Light It Up is the effort of a band looking to stay in line with what they know, but also one that has aged gracefully, simmering instead of raging and stepping back into more mid-paced territory. The fact that Hot Water Music was never your typical punk band, but rather a beefy rock band with a spittle-flecked anger that reflected their roots in Gainesville Florida’s vibrant punk scene. They are a rock band that punk kids like.

BAD COP/BAD COP have been hard at work over the last six months supporting their latest full-length, Warriors. Their second full-length on FAT highlights the band besting personal demons, processing the election of 2016, and coming together as a band like never before. BAD COP/BAD COP condensed these struggles and emotions into a powerful, 11-song statement of purpose. Warriors bleeds with catchy hooks, strong melodies, attitude, and strength, all with honest, heart-felt lyrics.

Finally, adding an Australian contingent to this already epic bill is punk rock cover band Dad Religion consisting of members of Frenzal Rhomb, Bodyjar and Clowns (Not all band members are dads).

Early Bird pre sale: 9am Monday December 4th

Tickets on sale 9am Wednesday December 6th. Thursday 22nd March Riverstage, Brisbane Friday 23rd March – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Saturday 24th March, Download Festival, Melbourne Share the Spotlight: Twitter

Sign up here to register for early bird tickets http://selecttouring. com.au/tours/nofx/