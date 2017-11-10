Tonight Alive Announce Featured Artists Corey Taylor & Lynn Gunn

Tonight Alive is excited to share that their upcoming album, Underworld, will feature vocal performances from Lynn Gunn (PVRIS) on the track “Disappear” and Corey Taylor (Slipknot and Stone Sour) on the track “My Underworld”. Each of these songs brings forth the unique quality of each singer’s vocal quality while melding with the deeply personal, yet heavy hitting vibes that are evident throughout the entire album.

Musically, Underworld symbolizes the totality of the band’s life coming full circle after experiencing their highest highs and lowest lows. They share an emotional journey into their personal shadows of the underworld, something they feel strongly we all possess within us. Singer Jenna McDougall artfully awoke the feelings that she had repressed and used them as a driving force when writing her lyrics and recording this album.

Tonight Alive have also released a behind the scenes peak into the making of their new single “Temple”. Check it out below.

Underworld is available for pre-order via 24Hundred and iTunes. Tonight Alive will appear at the sold out UNIFY 18.

Tonight Alive – Underworld is out on January 12 via UNFD.