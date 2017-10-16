Mondo Rock To Reissue Their Complete Catalogue Plus Announce Tour Dates

There is ‘No Time’ like now to announce the return of Australian music legends Mondo Rock as the group sign their entire catalogue to Mushroom Group’s Bloodlines and announce plans for a deluxe Complete Anthology and Australian tour!

Mondo Rock formed in 1976 but it wasn’t until the early 1980s that the band made their indelible stamp on the Australian music scene with songs like ‘State of the Heart’, ‘Chemistry’, ’Come Said The Boy’, ‘Cool World’, ‘Summer of ‘81’ and ‘No Time’, amongst many, many others.

Australian and International touring and album releases followed – an incredible success story comprising of three Top 10 studio albums, three Top 10 hits and a further six Top 40 singles.

With the passing of the years it’s perhaps easy to forget exactly how big Mondo Rock were.

Fun Fact: They had more hit singles in the ’80s than Cold Chisel, Australian Crawl and Men At Work!

And now, for the very first time, the entire Mondo Rock catalogue has found a home at the Mushroom Group’s newly created entity Bloodlines.

MONDO ROCK AUSTRALIA TOUR

JUNE 2018

Saturday 8 June

Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 9 June

Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 15 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16 June

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 20 October, 9am local time



mondorock.com/tours ALL SHOWS ARE 18+