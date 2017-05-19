Ministry with Special Guests Filter* Announce Australian Tour

First Ever Headline Australian Tour for MINISTRY, the American Industrial Metal Juggernaut led by Al Jourgensen as they take over Australia for 5 shows this September! This will only the second time ever MINISTRY have toured Australia – Big Day Out in 1995 and Soundwave in 2015! More vicious, aggressive and ferocious than ever before, get ready to lose your mind as they crush each venue!

Plus, as an added bonus for the East Coast shows the Special Guest will be American Industrial Rockers FILTER*!

MINISTRY + FILTER: 2017 Tour Dates

Monday 25th September – Perth – Astor Theatre

Tuesday 26th September – Adelaide – The Gov

Wednesday 27th September– Sydney – Metro Theatre *

Saturday 30th September – Melbourne – Forum Theatre *

Sunday 1st October – Brisbane – The Tivoli *

Tickets:

Pre-Sale Monday 22nd May 9am

On-Sale Tuesday 23rd May 11am

From: http://metropolistouring.com

* Filter for East Coast dates only