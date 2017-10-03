Matt Boylan-Smith announces new single launch

Singer-songwriter Matt Boylan–Smith left his home town to travel the world and create beautiful music for the world to hear. Recently, he announced his upcoming single “We Can Be Together”, which is set for release on Friday, October 6th. The track, which was written when Boylan-Smith began playing guitar at university, tells the story of his childhood. Of the track, hesays ”I missed my family and found the words helped me make sense of my childhood”.

To celebrate the release, Boylan-Smith has also announced the single launch to be held at The Chippendale Hotel, on Saturday, 7th October. Joining him to perform a song or two will be his good friend and producer Jeff Martin from the Canadian band “The Tea Party.”

Tickets for the launch are available here.